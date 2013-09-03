Rockstar Chemicals Offers the Highest Quality Research Peptides

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Rockstar Chemicals has opened their online store to allow clients around the country and around the world to buy Melanotan 2 (MT2) and PT141 from a reliable, honest source. Unlike most providers of similar products, Rockstar Chemicals operates their business visibly, disclosing their physical address and their company online.



“We believe that a company should be honest. We sell a great product, 99.8% or greater purity. We make sure that our customers know who they are dealing with. We are proud to be listed on every major online directory with our address, toll-free phone number and email.” – Robert Alotta, Owner, Rockstar Chemicals



Rockstar Chemicals offers free shipping to anywhere in the United States and a flat rate of $15 on all international orders. All of their products are shipped immediately after ordering, ensuring freshness and quality. Customers are invited to order online through their website www.rockstarchemicals.com



“Our research peptides are only the finest quality. We are proud of these research products and we are proud that we are able to offer them at excellent prices. Our goal is to be our customers’ only source for all their research needs.” – Robert Alotta, Owner, Rockstar Chemicals



Rockstar Chemicals is one of the few, if not the only, fully compliant on-line suppliers of Melanotan 2 (Afamelantide) and other peptides. Their goal is to provide the highest quality products, while ensuring that buyers know who they are working with and without making any illegal claims regarding the effects of the research chemicals that they sell.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Robert Alotta at 1-888-995-1591 or email at info@rockstarchemicals.com



Contact: Robert Alotta

Telephone: 1-888-995-1591

247 SW 8th St

Suite 873

Miami, FL 33130

Email: info@rockstarchemicals.com

Website: www.rockstarchemicals.com