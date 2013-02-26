Rockstar Marketing Is Changing the Way Athletes, Celebrities and Entertainers Use Social Media

Ft Walton Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Rockstar Marketing, a Destin, Florida based internet marketing firm is working to change the way athletes, celebrities and entertainers market themselves on the internet and through social media. The company is one of the leading social media and search engine optimization strategy companies in the United States and has become expert at helping its clients reach the maximum number of people through social media and internet marketing and in monitoring just how effective these efforts are.



The company specializes in three main areas: social media, search engine optimization and web design. Very few personalities or businesses who want a national or international presence can forego the use of social media and the internet, but this world is foreign to many. Companies like Rockstar Marketing offer a comprehensive set of services that get clients online, get them noticed and get them results.



Rockstar Marketing offers its clients the full range of social media services including setting up accounts and activities on all the major social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn, Digg, StumbleUpon and Pinterest. Not only does the company get clients access to these services buy it manages content and monitors who, how and when fans accessed the information.



Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a terms most average people wouldn’t know, but it is one of the most valuable services offered by Rockstar Marketing. SEO is the art of getting a client noticed on search engines like Google so that when an ordinary computer user searches for any number of selected words or phrases information about the client is listed high on the Google search list. The more often a client’s name gets in front of the public to more recognition and awareness they will obtain.



Finally, Rockstar Marketing is expert at developing the best and most effective websites for clients. The company also integrates and links all of these services to offer the most comprehensive social media and online marketing services and results in the industry. Existing Rockstar clients have been amazed at the level of recognition they receive once the company begins to work its magic online and more and more clients are joining the company each day.



The company’s client list includes professional athletes in the NFL, NBA, UFC and the world of bodybuilding, national music artists in all genres from rock to country, professional models, motivational speakers and general celebrities. They company also works with local Destin clients, providing exert social media and internet services to doctors, lawyers and many retail operations.



To learn more about Rockstar Marketing visit the company’s website, Facebook Fansite or call 855.545.3669 to speak with a company representative.



Rockstar Marketing

info@rockstar-marketing.com

305 Mountain Dr Suite C

Destin, Florida 32541

http://www.rockstar-marketing.com