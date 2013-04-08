Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) shares was announced over potential securities laws violations by Rockwell Medical Inc and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) concerning whether a series of statements by Rockwell Medical Inc regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

Rockwell Medical Inc reported that its annual Revenue fell from $59.55 million in 2010 to $48.97 million in 2011 and its Net Loss increase from $2.68 million in 2010 to $21.44 million in 2011.

Shares of Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) declined from $11.12 per share in February 2012 to as low as $3.26 per share in March 2013.



A former employee of Rockwell Medical filed a lawsuit against the company. The employee alleges that he was terminated in retaliation for opposing Rockwell Medical misrepresentations to investors in public statements about the progress of SFP’s Phase III clinical trials and its efforts to obtain FDA approval.



On April 5, 2012, NASDAQ:RMTI shares closed at $3.81 per share.



