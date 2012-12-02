Rockwell RK900 Jawhorse: Versatile and Hands Free Workstation for Clamping, Supporting and Holding

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2012 -- When you have a job to do that requires a second set of hands, you can turn to the Rockwell Jawhorse portable workstation clamping system. Whether you're sheetrocking, setting fence posts, or constructing an outdoor playhouse for your children, this unique hands-free portable workstation will help you get the job done.



The Rockwell Jawhorse Portable Workstation Clamping System offers:

- The ability to accomplish jobs without a second person

- A trademarked foot pedal that applies up to 2,200 lbs. of force

- Jaws that can be opened up to 37-inches wide

- A compact folding design for easy storage



You can hang doors and complete other tasks that used to take two people on your own. View larger.



The stable Jawhorse lets you hold awkward materials securely in place.



The Jawhorse can be neatly folded and transported.



Clever, Practical Design Makes Jobs Easier



Whether you're an occasional do-it-yourselfer or a professional contractor, the Jawhorse will clamp virtually anything you can imagine. The Jawhorse's serious clamping power lets you accomplish tasks that normally require two people on your own.



The strong and versatile Jawhorse can replace your workbenches, sawhorses, clamps, bench vises, and much more. You can use it to hold work materials in place as you tackle jobs like setting fence posts, hanging doors, installing crown moldings, and placing new sheetrock overhead. Even odd-shaped objects like engine blocks can fit neatly in the Jawhorse's grip.



Apply up to 2,200 Pounds of Force--Hands Free



The Jawhorse features a trademarked hands-free foot pedal that lets you apply up to one metric ton (2,200 pounds) of force, so you don't have to worry about materials slipping while you work. And the jaws can be opened up to 37-inches wide, which is enough to hold most doors securely in place. This gives you maximum flexibility on the job.



The Jawhorse also eliminates the need for individual saw stands and complicated vices. A variety of different saws can be locked into the sturdy jaws on this station, allowing you to make precise cuts quickly and safely--no awkward balancing of large boards or one-handed saw operation required. Patented rubber pads help keep you from denting or scratching wood the way you might using traditional vice clamps, making the Jawhorse ideal for finish work.



Durable, Dependable, and Easy to Transport or Store



The Jawhorse features solid all-steel construction along with an extra-wide stance, providing exceptional strength and stability in a wide variety of conditions. There are no moving plastic parts to break. And with a unique, three-legged design, the Jawhorse is easier to balance on uneven terrain than traditional four-legged sawhorses and mobile workbenches.



The Jawhorse is incredibly simple to use. You just set it up, lock it in place, and clamp your project materials or tools down. This quick and easy setup makes the Jawhorse ideal for use on remote worksites and for people who don't have the space in their busy home or apartment for a permanent workbench.



When not in use, the workstation folds down to a compact 29x14x13 inches for easy transport or storage in a small closet. And weighing in at just 43 pounds, it is easy to lift in and out of work rigs.



When unfolded, an integrated roller makes it incredibly easy to move around the workshop or the jobsite. There are holes in two of the three feet so that you can choose to bolt the Jawhorse down for frequent use in your workshop or on big job sites that require more permanence.



Available Accessories Provide Even Greater Versatility



Versatile accessories (sold separately) let you customize the Jawhorse to better meet your individual needs. You can use the Welding jaw to set up a full welding station. The Chainsaw jaw makes it easy to lock saws in place for sharpening, and Saddlebags let you keep all your tools neatly organized and within arms reach. You can also use the Plywood jaw to adapt the Jawhorse for large sheet goods up to 52-inches wide, or set up the Jawhorse as a reliable Miter Saw Station or a more permanent Work Table



