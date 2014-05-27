Rockwell Trading Services Announces Availability of Revised Day Trading Guide

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Financial industry educator Rockwell Trading announced the release of a revised edition of its free e-book, The Complete Guide to Day Trading. Aimed at those interested in taking advantage of the possibilities available through short-term trading of stocks, bonds and options, the comprehensive work covers everything from foundational topics to advanced trading strategies. Newly reworked to reflect the contemporary state of the financial market, the resource reflects Rockwell Trading's mission of helping as many people as possible build supplemental incomes or even attain financial independence through trading.



"Since 2005, we here at Rockwell Trading have focused on helping individual investors understand the true potential of the financial markets," company founder and president Markus Heitkoetter claimed, "and the newest edition of our popular, free introductory e-book is the single best way to get started." While the majority of investors take a relatively hands-off approach to the subject, striving to accumulate gains over the course of years and decades, some individuals and most financial institutions trade much more actively. By spotting and capturing opportunities for smaller gains routinely and consistently, they may reap returns that far exceed those which would have been possible had they maintained particular positions over the same period. Rockwell Trading specializes in helping small, individual investors learn how to utilize this kind of trading, and it counts among its past clients a large number of those who have gone on to great success.



Company president Heitkoetter founded Rockwell Trading after spending several years actively trading on his own account. Having left a demanding corporate job to do so, he found himself thrown into a complicated field without much previous preparation. The lessons he learned in the early days of his new career proved to be valuable to friends and family that he conveyed them to, a fact which eventually led to the founding of Rockwell. Today, the company offers a variety of trading-related educational resources, including the newly revised e-book, a highly-regarded strategic manual titled The Simple Strategy, and a number of specialized courses. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, as well as similar endorsements from other third parties for its secure, online shopping technology.



"The markets are always evolving," Heitkoetter concluded, "so staying on top of the latest developments is of the utmost importance. The new edition of The Complete Guide to Day Trading will help even total beginners get started with profitable, repeatable trading." Available free of charge at the company's website at www.rockwelltrading.com, the revised e-book provides detailed coverage of every subject beginning traders will need to master. Visitors to the web site can also learn about the company's other offerings, as well as keep up on the latest market news through a stream of updates selected for their relevance to the pursuit of day trading.



About Rockwell Trading Services, LLC

Since 2005, Rockwell Trading has been a leading educator to those seeking to learn about and perfect short-term trading strategies. The highly rated company offers a variety of powerful educational resources, including some targeted at those at every stage of trading development, and strives to maintain an impeccable record of customer service.