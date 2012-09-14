RockwellTime.com Creates a Stir in the Watch Market With New Models and Website

Woods Cross, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Watches continue to be one of the biggest status symbols in modern society. As celebrities become watch obsessed, consumers have followed their lead. A persons’ choice of watch now reflects their personality and individual style.



One company making huge waves in the watch market is RockwellTime.com, a Utah based company that has recently launched a highly acclaimed new range of sports watches for men, along with a brand new website to display them.



Visitors can find information and photographs of the entire Rockwell range on the site, with all the pertinent information about form and functionality. There are details about materials used, as well as high resolution photos of every watch in the extensive Rockwell range.



Site visitors can purchase a watch directly from the online store, or find a local watch dealer to make a purchase in person.



Rockwell has become more than a watch manufacturer, they have become one of the coolest brands on the planet according to consumers. This market position is largely due to the brands standing with consumers connected to various outdoor adrenalin sports. Numerous sports stars have been seen wearing the Rockwell brand including Tito Ortiz and Deron Williams which adds to the brands standing with the general public.



A spokesperson for the company says:



“We’re extremely proud of our cool watches for men. We make watches for active people, people who go out and grab every last bit of life that they can. A lot of our brand ambassadors are extreme sports people, and we sponsor a lot of those events, but our watches aren’t just for people who engage in extreme sports. They are for people who bring that type of attitude to any part of their life. We think our latest range is the best one yet, so we built a new website to display it. On there you’ll find full details about all our watches, including the very latest models. If you’re the type of person who wants to make things happen, our watches are for you.”



About RockwellTime.com

RockwellTime.com is the official webpage for Rockwell watches, the premium sports watch brand based in Salt Lake City, Utah. The site contains details of the entire Rockwell range as well as an online store and other information about the brand.



For more information please visit http://www.RockwellTime.com