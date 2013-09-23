Rocky Mountain Suspension Products Launches New Magento Based Website

Shallotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Suspension is an essential but often forgotten about aspect of a car’s construction, only remembered when it goes wrong but not thought about during hundreds of thousands of miles of faithful service. For the rugged outdoor types however, suspension is first and foremost in their minds, as it makes the difference between a successful off-road journey and potentially losing the vehicle, or worse. Rocky Mountain Suspension Products specialize in suspension lift kits of all kinds and have recently redesigned their website to enhance the purchasing features they can offer their loyal customer base.



The new website design puts the cataloge front and center, allowing users to select their suspension kits by brand of car, to ensure that they will be shown only compatible kits when considering what purchase to make.



From there, the site offers suspension lift kits, levelling kits, accessories and more, all replete with high quality imagery and a detailed product description explaining its features. The sidebar also shows the key products on offer from skids and chains stabilisers, wheel spacers and winches.



The site now has an intuitive basket feature similar to Amazon, allowing users to easily add or remove items, as well as a host of easy payment options for credit cards.



A spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Suspension Products explained, “The new e-commerce site allows visitors to intuitively browse our products and purchasing is easier than ever for our customers, who more often than not already know what they’re looking for and come to us for the best prices and service. We regularly update the site with special offers, and to celebrate the redesign, we have introduced Shocktober, offering four qualifying Rancho products for the price of three. In this way, our customers can make the best of the new site and get a little something in return. As a family business we like to treat our customers as an extension of our family and these promotions are our way of giving something back to them.”



About Rocky Mountain Suspension Products

Rocky Mountain Suspension Products specializes in suspension lift kits, leveling kits and suspension related accessories. The company offers suspension kits for all major brands from Jeep to Dodge to Hummer. The company was started over 20 years ago yet remains a family business dedicated to offering high quality products and superior customer service. For more information, please visit: http://www.rockymountainsusp.com/