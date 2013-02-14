Roclay Delivers Latest Global Technology Updates

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- A news website launched by two software professionals, http://www.roclay.com, provides technology-related updates, news and reviews from all around the globe. Based in Los Angeles, this technology blog was founded in November, 2012 by software enthusiasts Azhar Ali and Hassaan Mazhar. Co-founder Azhar Ali has extensive experience in the field of IT infrastructure services and delivery. Hassaan Mazhar, currently the Co-CEO of Roclay, is a software architect who is involved in designing, development, and deploying of software solutions. Reportedly, the Roclay team, with its diverse experience is becoming one of the early news breakers in the technology domain.



The website publishes the latest technology updates under different categories as and when it takes place. As stated by the cofounder, “We attempt to bring out the missing element in the technology domain that the world needs in”.



The website segregates all news and reviews under popular tech giant categories such as – Apple, Samsung, Blackberry, Google, Amazon, AIX, HP, Facebook, Microsoft etc. Technology addicts can click on the specific category link to grab the latest news concerning their favorite brand. The owners of the site pointed out that vital reports about latest technology trends and developments are featured in the Techbuzz category of Roclay.



Archives of previously published articles can be obtained from ‘Archives’ section of the website. The website makes these available according to the month and year of their publication. Owners of the website state that some of their writers are students who offer fresh perspectives on technology-oriented developments. Says Aimen one of their resources, “Well, I am currently serving Roclay as a writer along with my architectural studies. Yes, I am a university student, doing bachelors and I also run the Newsletter of my College”. Apparently, the articles published by the team appeal to the younger generation as well as mature tech-savvy readers.



For updates on technology and more detailed information on Roclay visit www.roclay.com



About Roclay news website

Roclay is a news website which is involved in publishing diverse technological updates pertaining to specific categories. The website is based in Los Angeles and publishes several technology news and reviews under categories such as Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, AIX, Samsung, Facebook etc. The website mainly caters to readers wishing to obtain the recent updates in the technology domain.



Media Contact:

Johnny Hansen

Roclay

2254, Meadowbrook Mall Road

Los Angeles, CA 90017

info@roclay.com,

http://roclay.com