Rodchata Unveils Artists Line-Up for the 2nd SF Kizomba Festival - October 24-27, 2013

On October 24-27, 2013, Rodchata invited his friends from France, Portugal, Angola, UK, USA and Canada to teach and perform at the 2nd San Francisco International KIZOMBA Festival (SFIKF).



The festival features several dance disciplines such as kizomba, semba, afro-house, bachata and zouk.



The following is the line-up (so far)...



- Mandela and Liza (Portugal/Angola)

- DJKS Vasco (France)

- Eddy Vents (United Kingdom)

- Jorjet Alcocer (USA)

- Kenny Davis Ntolla (Canada)

- Rodney Rodchata (USA)



David Campos (New York), The Secret Dance Team (France), Yasert Ortega (San Francisco), Joe Gabel (San Francisco), Jean-Pierre (San Francisco), DJ Guelas (Atlanta), DJ El Guapo (San Francisco), DJ RKnZ (San Francisco), DJ Micau (Portugal) and many other artists to be confirmed.



"It is going to be the biggest kizomba festival in the USA, and I don't think you can ever find a kizomba estival in America that has open dancing (two rooms) until 6:00 AM!", boasts Rodney Aquino, Founder of SFIKF.



The festival will be held at the Hilton Hotel Bayfront San Francisco Airport. There will be a pre-party on Thursday, October 24, 2013.



2nd SF Intl Kizomba Festival

October 24-27, 2013

Hilton Hotel Bayfront SF Airport

http://www.KizombaFestivalSF.com

Contact: Info@Rodchata.com



About Kizomba

Kizomba is one of the most popular genres of dance and music originating in Angola. It is a mix of traditional Angolan semba with kilapanda and merengue sung generally in Portuguese wrongly confused with Zouk, because the pace is very similar. In Europe the word "kizomba" is used for any type of music derived from zouk, even if not of Angolan origin.