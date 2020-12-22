New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2020 -- Rodents can cause severe structural damage to residential and commercial buildings by forming nests inside electric wirings, ducts, and walls. Also, different crops produced for feeding animals and humans are susceptible to get damaged by rodents. Rodenticides protect crops and buildings by abolishing rodents. Therefore, they are highly utilized in distinct rodent control products in industrial, residential, and commercial applications. The global rodenticides market is anticipated to grow by clocking worth USD 6.11 billion in 2027, after registering a grand value of USD 4.62 billion in 2019. With an impressive rate of 3.5% of CAGR, the market is to grow steadily during the projected period.



Get a Sample copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3296



Market Drivers



The rising damage caused by severe rodent attacks and the rapid adoption of IPM (Integrated Pest Management) practices in various regions are primarily fueling the growth of the market. Additionally, fast industrialization and urbanization worldwide have elevated the demand for pest control due to the rapidly rising population of commensal rodents. Moreover, the mushrooming agricultural sector, especially in emerging economies, has resulted in the fast consumption of distinct pesticides for enhancing productivity. These factors are propelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding health and hygiene among consumers and government initiatives in improving the agricultural sector for satisfying food needs are also augmenting demand for natural rodenticides, thus, accelerating growth of the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



By type, the anticoagulant segment held the largest market share in 2019 due to the inability of blood clotting factors in rodents seen against non-anticoagulants. In the US, about 95.0% of the chemical control of rodents done using anticoagulants.



By mode of application, the powder is expected to register a stagnant growth in the forecast period because the use of such modes in the air may harm animals and humans for ventilation.



By end-use, the agriculture segment is projected to occupy the highest share in 2027. An increase in devastation to grains and crops by rodents and also damage made to farm equipment is likely to drive segment growth over the forecast period.



Manufacturers are captivated in various mergers and acquisitions and product developments to expand their market share. For example, in November 2017, Rentokil Initial plc acquired Vector Disease Acquisition, LLC, to expand its presence in North America.



Key participants include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta International AG, SenesTech, Inc., IMPEX EUROPA S. L., Neogen Corp., Liphatech, Inc., UPL Ltd., Pelghar International, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, JT Eaton, Bell Labs Inc., and Rentokil Initial, PLC, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Rodenticides market on the basis of type, mode of application, end-user, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Non-anticoagulants

Anticoagulants

First-generation Anticoagulants

Second-generation Anticoagulants



Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/rodenticides-market



Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2027)



Pellets

Sprays

Powders

Blocks

Granules



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Agricultural Fields

Warehouses

Urban Centers

Residential

Commercial



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3296



Regional Analysis



North America has been dominating the market with 37.6% of market share in 2019, owing to increasing incidences of rodent attacks, surging demand for bio-rodenticides in the U.S., and government approaches in providing high-quality foods. The Asia Pacific region is foreseen to register the highest growth rate of 4.8% throughout the projection period because of a fast-growing agricultural sector and increasing urbanization and population in the region.



About Reports and Data



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit www.reportsanddata.com.