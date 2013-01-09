Rodic Davidson Architects Celebrates the One Year Anniversary of Their Name Change

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- UK-based architectural and design firm, Rodic Davidson Architects, is proud to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their company’s name change. Formerly, bdAr Architects and Designers, Rodi? Davidson Architects has continued to thrive in the industry since changing their name, completing a number of high quality central London residential refurbishments and conservation projects.



After five and a half years in business, Rodic Davidson announced their name change last year on January 1, 2012. The company’s new name was aimed at recognising Sinisa Rodic’s enormous contributions to the practice. Sinisa is the Head of Design at Rodi? Davidson and is responsible for providing direction on a variety of projects, from prestigious central London refurbishments to international master planning proposals.



Along with the one year anniversary of their name change, it is also the one year anniversary of the launch of the new Rodi? Davidson website, http://www.rodicdavidson.co.uk. The site features photos and details profiling some of the company’s most highly acclaimed projects.



Whether a property developer is looking to build a new bespoke office complex or an individual would like to completely refurbish their home, the highly skilled architects and designers at Rodi? Davidson Architects can provide the desired results, all within a pre-established budget.



According to Rodi? Davidson Architects, “The work of the practice is underpinned by a pragmatic, restrained, contemporary design approach. Our practice philosophy is driven by this belief. We seek to understand the brief and, by so doing, to develop an architectural design response of the highest quality. We place equally high importance on budget and programme control, ‘value add’ and effective project management.”



The company also has established relationships with planners, consultants, contractors and sub-contractors in a variety of sectors, allowing them to provide customers with access to any service they require.



For more information about the comprehensive selection of services available from Rodi? Davidson Architects, visit http://www.rodicdavidson.co.uk



About Rodi? Davidson Architects:

Established in Mayfair, London in 2006 by Ben Davidson RIBA, Rodi? Davidson Architects provides architectural services in a variety of sectors including architecture, interior design, sustainability and development. The company is a RIBA Chartered Practice and undertakes commissions for new-build homes, apartments and refurbishment/remodeling throughout London. Rodi? Davidson Architects also works with listed buildings and are experts in acquiring the required listed building consents.



Rodic Davidson Architects

Staple Inn Buildings London WC1V 7PZ?

020 7043 3551 rodicdavidson.co.uk