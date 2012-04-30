Roe Vs Wade, The Universal Life Church World Headquarters Almost 40 Years Later Joins Forces With Jane Roe to End Abortion

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2012 -- Since 1973's Roe vs Wade, 50 million babies have been aborted, murdered. Today the Universal Life Church World Headquarters and Norma McCorvey (Jane Roe) announces they join together to end abortion. Together they invite you to watch this video and join with them to put an end to this huge mistake. It is time to rewrite the history books.



For More Information or to Contact:

Universal Life Church World Headquarters, Inc.

803 Tallahassee Street

Carrabelle FL 32322-3220

Tel No: (850)720-1061

Email: ulc@ulcnetwork.com



The Official Universal Life Church Website: - http://www.ulcnetwork.com



The Universal Life Church Radio Network: - http://www.ulccommunity.org