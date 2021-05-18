Roger Crockett and Champion Racing Oil Win ASCS at Longdale Speedway

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Crockett followed with a runner-up result on Saturday during the Walleye Rodeo Roundup finale, giving him three podiums in five races this year.



"It's definitely good to win one early in the year," he said. "It's nice to get the first one out of the way. I still think we can reach our goal to win 10 races this year. Also, a big shout-out to Champion Racing Oil, your products are awesome."



The event began on Friday with Crockett advancing from seventh to fourth place in a heat race. That earned a spot into the feature redraw and Crockett pulled the No. 6 to line up on the outside of the third row for the A Main.



"We got right into fourth and I felt like I was going to come out in second when the leader wrecked, which wiped out second and third in the same corner on Lap 2," he said. "I went low because the drivers in second and third were sliding each other. They both slid into the leader and couldn't do anything.



"After that there was red after red and lots of yellows. It took forever to get going. The track ended up taking rubber on the bottom fairly early. Our car was really good. I ran hard for a couple of laps and then cruised. I wasn't really pushing it."



Crockett's win was his 40th career ASCS regional triumph.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 65th year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



