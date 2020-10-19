Roger Crockett and Champion Racing Oil Win at Devil's Winter Nationals

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- "I was starting to wonder if I was going to go a year without winning a Feature. That hasn't happened to me since I first won a Feature, so getting the win was a real relief," explained Roger, who personally has won at least one A-Feature every year since 1996.



His only win of the season with the American Sprint Car Series, Crockett led the opening nine laps before losing the lead to Matt Covington. Chasing through traffic, both drivers moved lines around the Devil's Bowl Speedway, with Roger finding the hub of the first and second turns.



Chasing down the No. 95 on Lap 18, Crockett pulled even with Covington as they rolled to the back straightaway. Deep into the third and fourth turns, the No. 11 cleared for the lead.



"Our car was really good. We had something we kind of messed around with last night, and it didn't work very well, but we the car rolling tonight and had one heck of a race with Matt Covington. Lapped traffic made things really interesting where I lost the lead, but thankfully was able to get it back," stated Crockett.



Keeping close as the pair worked into more traffic, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. closed the gap to begin battling with Covington for the runner-up spot. Able to keep the No. 15h at bay, attention turned again to Crockett as the trio battled among the back-markers.



Finally, getting a break through traffic, Crockett hit clean air and set sail by 1.307-seconds at the finish. In second, Matt Covington was chased by Sam Hafertepe, Jr., who had Justin Sanders and Jack Dover battling close behind. Getting the advantage off the final turn, Dover grabbed fourth with Justin Sanders fifth.



Dylan Westbrook finished sixth with Scott Bogucki seventh. Earning Hard Charger on the night, Blake Hahn made up 12 positions to finish eighth with Danny Jennings ninth.



In the final rundown of the 2020 National Tour standings, Sam Hafertepe, Jr. picked up his fifth consecutive title: topping Roger Crockett by 306 points.



Champion Oil, celebrating its 64rd year as an industry leader, develops synthetic motor oils for racing. These multi-viscosity motor oils contain high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect high performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction, and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC,

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion Distributor or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com