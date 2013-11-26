Roger Croft Spy Novels Fans Can Now Get the Wayward Spy Kindle Edition for Under Two Dollars

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- In celebration of the recently published “Operation Saladin,” spy novels author Roger Croft, is catering to his fans and slashing the kindle edition price of “The Wayward Spy,” the first book in the Vaux Spy Trilogy to 1.99.



The price cut is in response to pressure from readers who wish to read the first book in the Vaux espionage novels trilogy before purchasing recently published “Operation Saladin,” the sequel to “The Wayward Spy.” Roger Croft’s “The Wayward Spy” was nominated by Shareranks.com as one of the top ten spy novels ever written. Both books (in paperback and in kindle format) are on sale at Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble, Books-a-Million etc. and all major outlets



“The Wayward Spy” tells the story of Michael Vaux, a former journalist who has been recruited by M16 to be a secret agent in an operation to uncover a multi-billion dollar arms deal between Syria and Russia. Vaux has college ties to Syria’s chief arm’s negotiator and the relationship and Vaux’s investigative skills seem like an easy solution for M16. But Vaux turns out to be unpredictable. Readers of “The Wayward Spy” will be taken on an action packed journey from Geneva to a Russian-owned lakeside villa where eventually Vaux will learn the price of a life of espionage.



A review from Clarion magazine’s Lisa Bower gives high praise: “The descriptions and details in the novel are sharp as daggers. The short, yet fully realized scenes create a brisk pace, no character quite acts the way the reader might think and the plot is full of winding curves.”



Croft says “Operation Saladin” is an espionage novel in itself and can be read as a separate novel or as the sequel to “The Wayward Spy.” He says, "The same lead characters feature in the sequel but the story line stands by itself."



In “Operation Saladin” readers discover former M16 agent Michael Vaux’s next adventure. The novel begins with Vaux returning to his journalistic roots as the bureau chief of a Cairo newspaper. The sudden death of Syria’s President launches Vaux back into the world of espionage, M16 and nuclear weapons.



About Roger Croft

Roger Croft is a former British journalist who has been worked all over the world covering economics, finances and investments. Now retired, Croft travels the world again, looking for novel ideas for his espionage series. For more information, visit http://www.rogercroft.com.