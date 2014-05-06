Roger Pierce's Auto Binary Signals: A Fool Proof System for Trading Stocks Finally Launches

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Auto Binary Signals from Roger Pierce is a piece of trading program that trades on all major money pairs & some stock market symbols. It can be set up with as tiny as $50 & is already set up for people in the member’s area. Auto Binary Signals promises a fool proof system for trading stocks that is insanely successful. It’s completely automated and sends a message to you when the market is prime for a trade using its complex algorithm. It takes all the guess work out of picking stocks to trade and can produce thousands of dollars quickly.



Who is Roger Pierce?

Roger Pierce graduated in 1982 with a degree in Computer Science from the London School of Economics. Shortly after graduation he started working for J.P Morgan and quickly got hooked on trading stocks. When the Market crashed in 1987 he lost nearly everything he had worked so hard for. Switching gears in the 90?s, he started managing financial software for a large hedge fund firm in New York. In 2002 he moved on to managing his own successful private hedge fund. With Binary Options becoming popular, Pierce saw that this would be a big market and set out to find a formula that worked. In just 30 days he made$236,708.43. After seeing how well his formula worked, he decided to set up a program for others to join in on the amazing bankroll he found. He created Auto Binary Signals and the rest is history.



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What are Binary Signals?

Binary signals are unique binary options used by traders to analyze and pick wining trades. A Binary signal is mainly created to assist traders gain advantage on the trading platform. Basically, they are alerts which are sent to traders to notify them about the market changes. In addition, it gives out suggestions which can benefit traders. Currently, binary signals options are rapidly growing since most of the traders have seen its potential profits.



There are three ways of implementing the signals. First, the signal can be implemented through sms or text messages. Traders who use a mobile based platform can benefit from this way of implementation. Smartphone is used for receiving binary signals. As mentioned above, the time between receiving of the signal and its implementation is reduced greatly.



The second way of receiving signals is through email. This is applicable if the user has constant access to the computer. The only disadvantage of this method is that, much time will elapse before the signal is check when the trader is away from the computer. Because of the limitation, fewer traders are using this option since it has possible time delay.



Apart from the binary signals, the new trading formula which is very effective is Auto Binary Signals. This is software which guarantees returns on one’s investment. The signals have no complex charts or analysis which is hectic. Therefore, it saves time since it requires only 15 minutes for plugging data inside and used it to attack the binary market.



ABOUT www.AutoBinarySignals.com

Auto Binary Signals is a strong program that can produce quite a bit of money with very little effort. It takes all the guess work and research out of the picture and tells users when the trends are in a particular favor. Having little previous knowledge in Binary Options does not impede the possibility to make money, and it is a program that can easily make money for users. Unless they have a significant amount of capitol they will not be making the figures it claims, however, even the lowest amount of money in the program is highly likely to make users some extra cash.