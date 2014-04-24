Roger Pierce's New Software Binary Options Trading Signals BOTS Goes Live - Auto Binary Signals

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The Auto Binary Signals (ABS) is a trading software designed to aid maximization of the returns with minimum risk association for its users on the binary options markets. It is different from all the other software available in the market as it guarantees huge returns with just a couple of clicks in a very short span of time. The software is the commendable work of Roger Pierce, who is a financial software consultant with 30 years of experience in the investment and trading industry. He graduated from the London School of Economics in 1982 and got his first job at J.P. Morgan.



Binary options are options where only two outcomes are possible; either it is a return of a fixed amount of cash/ asset or the return is nil. There are mainly two types of binary options; (i) cash-or-nothing and (ii) asset-or-nothing. Trading in the financial markets without incurring any losses is an extremely difficult task in itself, let alone making any profits.



==> CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AUTO BINARY SIGNALS SOFTWARE



Auto Binary Signals is hence, the ultimate solution for the traders who not only want to avoid unnecessary losses but also have the desire of attaining unbelievably large net profits. The simple and user-friendly interface of the software allows not only the experienced traders to enjoy these profits but also makes it possible for the beginners to reap similar benefits.



The Auto Binary Signals’ success story is actually the result of making the right decision at the right time. The software is specifically designed to highlight for it users the best timing of trade in the right market. The software has a capability of identifying potentially successful trades through market analysis using five market performance indicators that have been built in it. The result then is therefore a 80-100% guaranteed successful investment.



The numerous advantages of Auto Binary Signals include but are not limited to:



- It requires no prior trading experience.

- You can start making a profit right away.

- It gives the most appropriate market analysis.

- It is capable of measuring the strength/ likelihood of the signals.

- It offers turbo and digital options.

- It has an enhanced, user-friendly visual interface.



As part of a field research the software has been tested with several students and the results were highly commendable.



==> CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD AUTO BINARY SIGNALS SOFTWARE



As of now, the Auto Binary Signals is available for only $97 with a 60-day money back guarantee. For more details please visit: http://autobinarysignals.com/



About www.AutoBinarySignals.com

Auto Binary Signals is a strong program that can produce quite a bit of money with very little effort. It takes all the guess work and research out of the picture and tells users when the trends are in a particular favor.