Rogliano Real Estate Group Partners with IDX Broker and Syncs Colorado Property Listings with Dynamic Search Page

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Littleton, Colorado real estate agent Joan Rogliano has enabled the remarkable IDX Broker software on her professional website, making her the host of a dynamic and comprehensive real estate search function. The online property search process was once complicated for agents, brokers and home seekers alike. Now, with the IDX solution Rogliano employs, the online real estate search has never been a simpler, faster or more successful experience. The customized IDX tools Rogliano supports automatically display thousands of Metrolist-Denver MLS (MTOMLS) listings, giving her clients and other Littleton home seekers comprehensive database of listings to search, while simultaneously simplifying Rogliano’s job.



Rogliano hosts a number of search functions on her newly upgraded, IDX-enabled website. It is here that potential buyers can truly customize their search by utilizing the basic, advanced, map, address and listing ID functions. These tools work in different ways to narrow the MTOMLS and focus the search of each home seeker based on their needs, desires and budgets. After finding the perfect home directly on Rogliano’s search page, potential buyers can effortlessly connect with sellers and listing agents to gain more information about a property. They can even schedule a showing, calculate likely mortgage costs and take virtual tours of a home, all without ever leaving the convenience of the website Rogliano and IDX Broker support.



An administrative login page further simplifies the management of Rogliano’s unique and informative real estate website. Here, she can access all of the features her IDX solution supplies her with, such as the lead generation system and the ability to customize RSS feeds, XML codes and dynamic title tags to increase the online visibility of properties she represents. In addition, Rogliano can rest assured that her clients are experiencing the best online real estate search available, thanks to her integration of an IDX solution onto her professional website.



About Joan Rogliano

Joan Rogliano is a real estate broker and owner of Rogliano Real Estate Group located in Littleton, Colorado.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com.