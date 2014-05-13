Rohland & Colleagues Calls on Military Veteran Friendly Employers

Portsmouth, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- James Rohland, a service-disabled veteran, and doctoral candidate, living in Portsmouth, VA, launched his own recruiting company in 2010. Rohland is seeking additional recruiting outsourced business.



Rohland & Colleagues’ recruiting services include:



- Recruiting Process Outsourcing

- Contingency fee

- Contract placement

- Billable fee



The Company’s specialty is helping corporations by recruiting qualified professionals in the professional service areas such as:



- Project Management

- Engineering

- Consulting

- Information Technology

- Finance

- Accounting



Rohland & Colleagues can be found on the web at www.rohland-n-colleagues.com



“One of our goals right now is to increase the employment of our nation’s veterans in professional services,” he said. “Training and re-tooling veterans for workforce reintegration is a workforce goal that is not getting accomplished nationally.” The Company is a Veterans First recruiting agency.



In addition to keeping his eyes and ears open for new veteran employment opportunities, Rohland also spends a good part of his work day networking with military-friendly companies. Beyond providing outsourced recruiting services, a longer-term goal is to provide business ownership opportunities for service-disabled veterans and non-disabled veterans alike.



“We’re also trying to increase awareness, on a national scale, that there is a serious lack of federal, state and local procurement business development for the special interest group of Service-Disabled Veterans (SDVs). We’re encouraging local, state and federal politicians to create legislation that will actually serve this group.”



Discover how your participation as a business partner increases the full-employment statement for Military Veterans. Your participation as a business partner will also contribute to “Wounded Warrior”.



For further information, visit the Rohland & Colleagues website at www.rohland-n-colleagues.com or contact Rohland directly at Jim.Rohland@Rohland-n-Colleagues.com



Contact: Jim Rohland

Company: Rohland & Colleagues

City: Portsmouth

State: VA

Country: USA

Phone: 757-580-0101

Email: Jim.Rohland@Rohland-n-Colleauges.com

Website: http://www.rohland-n-colleagues.com