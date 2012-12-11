Rohnert Park iPhone Repair Offers Real Solutions for Local Residents

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- After success with business online and at their first location, Rohnert Park iPhone repair experts at My iPhone Repair were excited to announce their newest location. Available to Rohnert Park residents in a convenient area, the company is pleased to offer high quality phone repair and iPad repair services to any Rohnert Park residents. Known as the “home of the flat rate repair”, My iPhone Repair staff members are confident they can continue their excellent customer service at the new location.



In order to maintain the high expectations that the staff has for themselves, My iPhone Repair company offers repairs on iPod Touch, iPad, and iPhone models. Rohnert Park iPad repair services are especially increasing in popularity. For those who may be unavailable to drive over immediately upon breaking their device, My iPhone Repair guarantees that a trained repair technician is available via telephone in their Rohnert Park location during business hours. For those who want to stop in and get assistance in person, the new location is at 180 Raleys Towne Centre, Rohnert Park, CA 94928.



For those who do not use Apple devices, the locations of My iPhone Repair also offer a wide array of other repairs and upgrades to smart phones and other electronics. To learn more about the services they offer, anyone is welcome to stop in to their newly announced location at Rohnert Park, CA.



About My iPhone Repair

My iPhone Repair offers iPhone repair and a wide array of other repairs and upgrades to smart phones and other electronics.



More information is available on their website or social media profile pages. To get in touch with them about a repair need or to get directions to their shop, visit them on their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MyiPhoneRepairRohnertPark or call them locally at 707-623-9341 or toll free at 800-591-1566 today.