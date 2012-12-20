Captain Bob Comes to Sonoma County for the Annual Crab Feed Event in January 2013

Rohnert Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Prepare yourselves for the best tasting crab meat in all of Sonoma County as Captain Bob works his magic at the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Crab Feed on Saturday, January 5, 2013. Robert Austin, owner of Captain Bob’s Have Crabs Will Travel will be preparing what he says is the, “purest, whitest, and sweetest” crab meat you’ll ever taste.



So what exactly makes Captain Bob’s crab so special? To start with, he’s bringing 600 lbs of live, Dungeness crab to the Rohnert Park Community Center. In case you’re wondering, that’s about 300 crabs! While most other outfits crack, cook, and freeze the crabs prior to bringing them to the event, Captain Bob has all the mobile culinary tools necessary to fully prepare the live crab right here in Sonoma County. His company brings a mobile cleaning station that includes multiple cleaning tables, breaker bars, and all the cooking utensils. Austin states:



“Most of the time companies won’t even clean the crab before it’s cooked and frozen. The meat will then have a yellowish tinge to it. At our crab feeds though, each live crab is cracked and cleaned right there on site. We then simmer the meat in seasoned salt water. The result is a pure, white, sweet tasting crab meat.”



To add to the festivities, the event will include music provided by well-known local artist DJ Dennis Anderson. The Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be the Chamber of Commerce’s own Cathy Slack, of Maverick Media.



The event is from 5pm-7pm at the Rohnert Park Community Center. Early-bird tickets are only $50 before December 21, 2012, and just $60 up to the day of the event. For those that would prefer no crab, "pasta, bread, and salad" tickets are available for just $20, so bring the whole family!



This year we are excited to offer a special package available only to businesses: A table with eight seats, two bottles of wine, and the ability to custom decorate the table to promote your business, will cost only $400.



Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.rohnertparkchamber.org/payment.html or by calling (707) 584-1415.



The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce has additional event details available here: http://www.rohnertparkchamber.org/page28.html



About The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce:

The Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce is located at 101 Golf Course Dr. C-7 Rohnert Park, CA 94928. Become a member today by calling (707) 584-1415.