3 Minute Update to Launch News Channel on Roku Streaming Video Platform

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- 3 Minute Update's short-form daily news shows are now available to stream directly to TV through Roku- the most popular streaming software in the U.S.- currently delivering Netflix, HBO GO, NBC News, as well as various videos, music, and games to TV.



Living up to its name, 3 Minute Update produces daily news-videos that showcase the day's latest headlines. Each category - Entertainment, Fashion, Sports, Business, Technology, and Gaming- functions with its own “update” allowing viewers to choose the news they want to hear. Based in Los Angeles, 3 Minute Update makes use of the industry's finest writers, producers, and presenters. Millions of Roku users can now experience 3 Minute Update, adding to the news channel's already fast-growing audience.



About Roku

Roku is the number-one streaming device in the U.S.- catering to online providers such as Netflix, HBO GO, and NBC News. Launched in 2008 by Anthony Wood, Roku has sold over 5 million players in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland. Roku Ready devices are available at all major US retailers.



For more information, or to purchase directly from Roku, visit www.roku.com



About 3 Minute Update

3 Minute Update is a Los Angeles-based production company that aims to bring its viewers the day's biggest headlines in concise video format. Available on Dailymotion, Outdoor Sports Chanel, CBS Interactive, Blinkx and now Roku, 3 Minute Update offers the latest information in Entertainment, Fashion, Sports, Business, Technology, and Gaming.



For more information, please visit http://www.3minuteupdate.com



Contact:

Kat Courville

Jane Owen Public Relations

Kat@janeowenpr.com

P: 424-279-9424