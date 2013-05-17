Roku Market Share Threatened by Matricom's G-Box Midnight MX2 XBMC Streaming Player

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Matricom's latest dual core XBMC streaming device is going after Roku's media streaming market by providing a device that is said to be faster, more versatile and more useful than any of the current Roku products, while still being user friendly enough for the common consumer. This new device known as the G-Box Midnight MX2 has just been released and has taken the streaming device industry by storm. Within it's first week it has gained the 5th spot on Amazon's top-selling list for devices in it's class, following right behind Roku and Apple TV products.



"We're building devices intended to be around for a while. The hardware in our new MX2 is far more powerful than anything released by Roku and Apple TV which allows this device to have a longer life-span by improving through software updates over time. We've built this device on the Android operating system giving it lots of great features and to keep the device user-friendly by providing an experience that is already familiar to millions of Android users world-wide. This box is not only powerful, it's extendable and has ports to add external memory, hard drives, attach input devices and so on. We believe that this type of device should be open and customizable to the user's preference. There's no need to 'jailbreak' the MX2, it's already completely open and ready to be used for virtually anything."



Matricom's idea for the perfect home media device seems to be in line with enthusaists and newcomers to the smart-tv box industry that are beginning to learn about the technology. The Matricom community website features news and forums and keeps users and enthusiasts up to date with the latest trends at Matricom and has a bulletin forum for users to discuss the products, provide feedback to Matricom and to share ideas and experiences with each other.



The G-Box Midnight MX2 is available for sale on Amazon.



You can find more information about G-Box products on Matricom's Website.



Contact information

Matricom HQ Office

1688 N Goldenrod Road Suite 4107

Orlando, FL 32807

GM: Joey Sullivan

+1-407-486-5115