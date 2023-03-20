Role-Based Access Control Market Size Worth $15.5 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2023 -- According to a research report "Role-based Access Control Market by Component (Solutions and Services (Implementation & Integration, Training & Consulting, Support & Maintenance), Model Type, Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the role-based access control market size is expected to grow from USD 8.7 billion in 2022 to USD 15.5 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period.



Browse 234 market data Tables and 49 Figures spread through 218 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Role-based Access Control Market"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=46615680



By component, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The services segment includes professional services. Professional services have been further classified into implementation & integration, training & consulting, and support & maintenance. Training & consulting services enable enterprises to choose the best possible solutions and services depending on the size, requirement, and usage, among others, of the company. Support & maintenance services provide enterprises with the technical, customer, and backup support to ensure uninterrupted operational activities. With the increasing adoption of role-based access control solutions across various industry verticals, the demand for supporting services is also increasing among organizations.



Large enterprises segment to hold significant market share in 2022.



Enterprises with more than 1,000 employees are considered large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of role-based access control solutions, as they utilize multiple applications which are prone to fraudulent attacks. RBAC makes it possible to systematically implement and manage a least privilege policy across a large geographically distributed organization. RBAC also enables large organizations to implement standardized enforcement policies, demonstrating the controls required for regulatory compliance and providing users with appropriate access to get their jobs done.



North America held the largest market size in 2022.



North America comprises the US and Canada. The region holds the largest market share of the global role-based access control market. The large share of the region can be mainly attributed to the growing incidents of fraud with the outbreak of COVID-19. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 5.88 million fraud reports in 2021, a 19% increase from the last year. The changing nature of work and workforces, the adoption of cloud-based applications, and the need to meet compliance requirements are boosting the adoption of role-based access management solutions in the region.



Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=46615680



Key players



The major players operating in the role-based access control market are Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SolarWinds (US), IBM (US), ManageEngine (US), Oracle (US), JumpCloud (US), Okta (US), ForgeRock (US) and Ping Identity (US), BeyondTrust (US), SailPoint(US), CyberArk (US), Broadcom (US), SecureAuth(US), Varonis (US), Edgile (US), Imprivata (US), and Bravura Security (Canada).



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:



Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/role-based-access-control.asp