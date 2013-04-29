Role Play in Bed - An Exclusive Chat with CEO and Co-Founder, Under Cover Lingerie

Mumbai, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Is India ready for some costume play in the bed? I am sure it is- this remark is not just made indistinctly, but it may surprise you or may be not that facts show a complete different view of what the modern urban couples are doing or want to do to liven up their sex life in contrast to what we were thinking.



Defying all the societal norms and hypocrisy attached with sexuality, Under Cover Lingerie brings up and avails an all new way of working up your intimate life which everybody fantasises about!



In an exclusive chat with MediAvataar India, Monica Anand, CEO and Co-Founder, Under Cover Lingerie shared some tips and views on Role Playing in Bedroom and How Indian women are readily shedding their inhibitions in the bedroom also, how they made the not so common items reach Indian audiences.



COSTUME PLAY or ROLE PLAY comes from a western background and somehow doesn’t correlate to Indian sensibilities so exactly how many people in India truly desire that, when asked, Monica said “From the interest and demand we have seen, a lot! We have thousands of people visiting our websites each day. A lot of these come through search. So yes, people in India do desire that!”



“The idea for Under Cover Lingerie comes primarily from the assumption that women in India are a lot bolder than they used to be, and more open to expressing their desires. These women are based in metros, tier 1,2 and 3 cities. Demand for our products has pretty much come from across India from the age of 21 to 50. So yes, the number is huge in terms of the target group as a whole.” She further stated.



Purchasing these costumes in India has always remained a problem but with this online store it’s not a problem anymore. Talking about how they made the not so common items reach Indian women, Monica said “Our targeting is essentially online given that the demand for our product comes from across the country, and our customer likes to shop for lingerie in the comfort and privacy of their own home. It was essential we tie up with the best courier companies to ensure the best reach with quick and efficient delivery. On the communication front, we worked on Search Optimization and targeted communication via social media and tied up with various MBO websites to help us reach our target audience to help build reach. We built interest through offline campaigns and tie ups like for Women's Wednesday Lunch with a Mumbai restaurant and exhibitions for occasions like Valentines Day.”



“All our clothes are imported from across Europe and Asia. We are extremely particular about the styling and quality of our products and source only from suppliers who consistently meet our standards.” She added



With more males coming on to the site, this exclusive online boutique is getting its own share of fantasists. Sharing the response the site has been getting Monica revealed that “The response from our customers has been tremendous. We have a huge number of repeat customers and interest from first time buyers. People even ask us for our advice on purchases. The demand comes not only from female, but male customers as well. In fact I would say more male than female. The demand comes from across India, from across age groups. From women looking at silicon bras for their backless dresses, to stockings and swimwear to our sexy nightwear, people are all over our website!”



No online business will do well without repeat customers and in case of Under Cover promoting their offering is no cake walk. But still they are able to grab many eyeballs through online promotion. As that’s where their customer is. “We use search and social media to a large extent to popularise our products and offerings. This approach has yielded us great results as of now.” Said Monica.



The price range kept is also good, keeping the economical Indian people in mind. It starts from Rs 699 and goes up to Rs 2999.



Proclaiming the most popular items on Under Cover Lingerie's website, Monica mentioned “The french maid and sultry stewardess have been consistent favourites. We also get demand for our accessories, a favourite being the fur-lined handcuffs.”



So finding the Role Play Costumes is not so difficult anymore. They are now easily available online in a wide range, and you can buy them without feeling shy and avoiding the weirdness of asking for it at a store.



