The global role playing games market reached a value of nearly $15,793.3 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% to nearly $22,471.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% to nearly $25,275.4 million by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.11% to nearly $34,001.7 million by 2030.



The global video games market, of which the role playing games market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $167.2 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% and reach nearly $ 223.1 billion by 2023. The role playing games market was the fourth largest segment in the global video games market accounting for 9.4% of the total in 2019 and is expected to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2023.



Top Key Players in the Global Role Playing Games Market: are Activision Blizzard; Nintendo Co, Ltd.; Bethesda Softworks; Electronic Arts; Square Enix



The role playing games market is segmented by type of game into MMORPG, action-based role-playing games, turn-based role-playing games, puzzle-based role-playing games, and tactical role-playing games. The MMORPG market was the largest segment of the role playing games market segmented by type of game, accounting for 39.8% of the total in 2019. It was followed by action-based role-playing games, turn-based role-playing games, and Puzzle-Based. Going forward, the MMORPG segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the role playing games market segmented by type of game, at a CAGR of 10.7%.



The role playing games market is segmented by type of gender into male gamers and female gamers. The male gamers market was the largest segment of the role playing games market segmented by type of gender, accounting for 54.0% of the total in 2019. The female gamers segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the role playing games market, at a CAGR of 10.2%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global role playing games market, accounting for 51.3% of the total in 2019. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the role playing games market will be Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.6% and 9.9% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and North America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.7% and 9.1% respectively.



North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Role Playing Games Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



