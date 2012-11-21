Rolex Largest Retailer, Melrose.com Now Offers Free Premium Quality Watch Winder on Rolex Sport and Diamond Event

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Rolex watch top rated retailer, Melrose.com's founder and President recently announced about the grand Rolex sport and diamond event. The ongoing event has got bushels of opportunities for the watch fanciers across the globe. In this Rolex event at Melrose.com, watch lovers can take the advantage of several lucrative offers like the free watch winder with every purchase over $4000, whopping discounts on the most sumptuous watches of Rolex and many more unparalleled offers. The event will be as grand as the other past events of Melrose.com.



According to Krishan Agarwal, “ the invitation for this amazing exhibition of the world's most splendid watch range has already been sent to the existing customers of Melrose.com. People who have not yet been able to enjoy the benefits at Melrose.com, for them this event is the ultimate opportunity to make the most of some great offers available on luxury timepieces. “



“On the occasion of this autumn Luxury Rolex Event, we have come up with exclusive offer to grab free luxury watch winder on every purchase at our online store. Along with free gift, you can avail discounts of up to $1500 on all the Rolex Watches including Rolex Datejust, Rolex Explorer, Rolex Daytona, Rolex Oyster Perpetual and other. All of these watches are made of original and pure components. Our craftsmen are highly trained and have more than 20 years of experience in importing, restoring and retailing of luxury Rolex Watches.” says President of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal.



Rolex Watches are one of the most widely recognized accessories to upgrade style and add a touch of luxury to fashion. To make an opulent style statement, Rolex Watches of Melrose.com are one of the best in the market. Melrose.com is #1 online retailer of pre-owned Rolex Watches such as rolex explorer, Rolex Datejust, Rolex yachtmaster etc and diamond jewelry for both men and women's categories. Along with the high esteem in the retail industry Melrose.com is also rated 9.8 out of the sale of 10 by the customers themselves. The luxury watch retail website deals in the most front line luxury watch making brands like Rolex, Cartier, Tag Heuer, Breitling and few more to name.



About Melrose.com

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier Watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.