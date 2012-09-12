Rolex Leading Re-seller, Krishan Agarwal Owned Melrose.com Announces Much Awaited Range of Rolex Datejusts With Attractive Offers

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com is known for offering original and much acclaimed wristwatches made of original watch components from their manufacturers. Krishan Agarwal founder of this leading national wristwatches retailer has announced recently their much awaited range of brand new Rolex Datejusts with attractive discounts and three parts warranty. Melrose.com has emerged as 604th online retailer in recently concluded survey by leading online retailer magazine after phenomenal YOY increase in turnover.



Rolex retailer, Melrose.com's founder and Chairman Krishan Agarwal stated, “We always believe in offering authentic and affordable range of wristwatches for all class and categories. In the same stream, we have come up with whole new range of Men’s Two Tone Rolex Datejusts, Ladies' Two Tone Rolex Datejusts, Ladies' Stainless Steel Rolex Datejusts and many more. Our collection of Rolex Watches including Rolex presidents, Rolex Datejusts and sports watches are true addition to your possession and persona. Our watches are affordable, easy to buy, original and come with three part warranty.”



Rolex online vendor, Melrose.com is the most renowned and recognize name of the nation for providing pre-owned Rolex Watches with guaranteed quality. Their Two Tone Rolex Datejusts, Mens and Ladies' Stainless Steel Rolex Datejusts and other watches are highly sought after brands across the nation. Two Tone Rolex Datejusts with the addition of 18 carat yellow gold to the center links of the band, is a dressier version of its counterpart. The Ladies’ Stainless Steel Rolex Datejust is a classic, functional design sure to look splendid on any wrist. All the watches are available in two tone, stainless steel, 18k and solid gold options.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Melrose.com was founded in 2008. It is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.