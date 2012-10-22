Rolex Leading Retailer, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal Announces Whopping Discounts on Popular Wrist Watches of Rolex

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Rolex retailing website, melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal has given a huge gift to the Rolex watch lovers with the latest announcement of heavy discounts on popular watches of Rolex. The offered discounts are for a limited period. With the new revised prices of masterpieces of Rolex, melrose.com is entitled to be called the only online store which is providing the apex brand's products at unmatchable price range. The brand Rolex is the undisputed king in the watch industry. When it comes to competition, there is no other brand in the industry which can give Rolex any tussle in terms of detailed and authentic designs. Many world known personalities have also shown their faith over the years by associating with the company as their brand ambassador. All those wrist watches of Rolex which famous movie stars have flaunted in their movies are now available at melrose.com's online inventory at unbeatable prices.



CEO of Melrose.com Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He said, “ It is always a desire of every individual to look the best in the crowd with some special styling accessory. For a styling tool, nothing can be better a luxury watch which not only inform you about the volatile moments but also enhances your personality. Having said that, as our customers know that we have always put our every possible effort to deliver world's elite luxury watches at affordable rates. This time I feel delighted once again as I share the news that at our website, watch fanciers can buy the best in the class rolex watches with whopping discounts available on each one of them. The discounts are comparatively bigger on mens rolex watch collection than ladies watches due to the excessive demand. Whether you want a sporty look or a formal look we have a colossal range of watches including Rolex yachtmaster, rolex Daytona and many more to fulfill your stylish needs. “



Melrose.com deals in luxurious wristwatches, diamond jewelry and accessories in the nation and around the world. The online store is one of the few places where buyers can find a wonderful collection of vintage watches. The online shop has also got a mot sought after watch model rolex submariner , which has left its mark in the hearts of people ever since it appeared in several James Bond movies. All the pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale.



About Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com