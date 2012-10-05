Rolex Online Vendor, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal Launches the New Autumn Season Collection with Some Exquisite Timepieces of Cartier

Los Angeles, LA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal brings the most awaited autumn collection of the stunning watches. Melrose.com is the leading online watch retailer in the whole USA and has recently earned the title of world's 604th largest internet retailer. The website's new autumn collection includes the most meticulously picked wrist watches which can whole definition of style. The new stock includes watches from the most esteemed brands and offers all the product lines at unbeatable price range. Most of the watches of this season's collection are from leading French brand Cartier which has been a status symbol since the time it came into existence leading online luxury watches.



CEO of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal stated, “We know that we have kept our customers awaited for quite a long period of time. Now the wait is over as I proudly share the news that our autumn collection is all staged for our online buyers. Majority of watches in the autumn collection are from the illustrious brand Cartier. I am sure that our new collection will cross all past sale records as it contains supreme quality and fabulous looking watches like Cartier Calibre, Cartier 21, Cartier Love and many other watches of similar class. Also on behalf of our whole team, I would also like to express our thanks to our customers who have appreciated our hardship and like our product lines years after years. I ensure all of you that we will keep on bringing the new and best products which will help you to add a degree to your personality.“



Melrose.com deals in both new and used watches. Buyers can avail amazing discounts on used watches which are in unscathed condition. The pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale. The website has a colossal inventory of watches from the world's best brands and offers a wide range of wrist watches for both men and women.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewellery ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.