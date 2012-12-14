Rolex Retailer, Melrose.com Now Comes in the List of World's Top 1000 Online Retail Websites

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Rolex watch retailer Melrose.com today announced that it has been ranked as the 604th largest internet retailer in the world by Internet Retailer Magazine. Featured in Internet Retailer’s Second 500 Guide at the Internet Retailer website, Melrose.com is listed as having $10 million in this year’s revenue, a 100% jump over the last year’s figures. The ranking for Melrose.com beat out top retailers including Helzberg Diamonds, True Religion Jeans, Calvin Klein, Quiksilver, Ace Hardware, and Aveda.



Stephany Moore, Research Analyst at Internet Retailer Magazine, made the announcement the Melrose.com profile in the Internet Retailer guide includes Melrose.com’s Web site features & functions, financials, primary metrics such as SKUs, Monthly Visits, Conversion Rate, and Average Ticket size. Also included is a Shopper Profile, use of Social Media & M-Commerce, Corporate Information, and a list of web-based vendors.



Krishan Agarwal, President of Melrose.com, LLC states, “The ranking by Internet Retailer is a strong first step in achieving public recognition for our years of brand-building in the luxury goods sector. While we have historically concentrated on the Rolex watch brand, we are now expanding into other watch brands including Cartier watches, Breitling, Omega, Tag Heuer, Chopard, Bvlgari, Chanel, Gucci, Jaeger LeCoultre, and Panerai. Longer-term we would like to expand into jewelry, handbags, and other accessories that our customers want as well. Our goal is to become the leader within the authenticated, preowned luxury goods sector, something that is desperately needed in today’s e-commerce world.”



About Krishan Agarwal

Krishan Agarwal, 35, is the Founder & President of Melrose.com, LLC, one of the leading independent online luxury goods retailers in the U.S., U.K. and Canada with over 1.8 million unique users and 200,000 Facebook fans. Initially creating Melrose.com as a hobby, Krishan single-handedly grew the company to over 50 full-time employees, opened offices in 4 countries, and surpassed enormous obstacles during the second worst economy in history to grow revenues to over $10 million in the company’s first three years in existence.



