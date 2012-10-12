Rolex Retailer Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal Has Announced the Arrival of the Most Stylish and Elegant Wrist Watches from the Home of Cartier

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Rolex watch retailing website, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal has recently announced the arrival of the most sought after wrist watches from the home of Cartier. With the superlative quality and phenomenal looks, the newly introduced product lines can certainly surpass the other brands of the watch industry. Cartier is a French brand that has been a status symbol since the time it came into existence. Melrose.com is the leading online watch retailer in the whole USA and has recently earned the title of world's 604th largest internet retailer.



CEO of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal stated, “ It gives me enormous pleasure to share the news that we have been able to add the most sought after timepieces from Cartier to our website. With the increasing popularity of Cartier watches among the watch fanciers, few best in the class wrist watches from them are hard to get in any normal watch store due to limited stocks. We have put extra efforts to bring these best in the class watches within the reach of our customers. Though all Cartier watches are popular for its cutting edge designs and impeccable workmanship, our team has meticulous picked only those wrist watches which are most demanded in modern era of style.Cartier Ballerine and Cartier Panthera are two most popular brands of Cartier, and several exquisite timepieces of these brands are now stocked in our online inventory. So, along with inclusion of glinting beauties from the brand Cartier, we are also planning to add few exquisite timelines from the apex brand Rolex. “



Krishan Agarwal's owned website, Melrose.com sells pre-owned watches from world renowned brands and warranties its watches directly through its store. The new extension of the website's product range will now give the customers with even better collection of universally popular and trendy wrist watches. Melrose.com deals in both new and used watches. Buyers can avail amazing discounts on used watches which are in unscathed condition. The pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale. The website has a colossal inventory of watches from the world's best brands and offers a wide range of wrist watches for both men and women.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.