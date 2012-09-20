Rolex Retailer, Melrose.com's Chairman Krishan Agarwal Announces Much Awaited Range of Rolex Pearlmaster With 30 Days Exchange Offer

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Rolex vendor Melrose.com has announced exclusive range of eternal Rolex Pearlmaster watches with 30 days exchange offer. Their founder Mr. Agarwal has announced this extensive collection along with other Rolex Watches at this year's summer sale in various models and for every budget. Their watches are renowned worldwide for performance and reliability. The eternal charm and strong design are perfect combination to enhance wearer's confidence and style to a new level. Melrose.com moves into tie ups with leading watch manufacturers of premium Rolex watches and to offer affordable and original timepieces.



Rolex online re-seller Melrose.com's CEO, Krishan Agarwal stated, “Elated over outstanding performance and unprecedented recognition among leading online retailers of the U.S.A, we are offering 30 days exchange offer on newly introduced Rolex Pearlmaster. It is available in Ladies Champagne Roman Dial 12 Diamond Bezel Rolex Pearlmaster, Ladies White Gold Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Beadset Bezel Rolex Pearlmaster and Ladies White Gold Mother of Pearl Roman Dial 12 Diamond Bezel Rolex Pearlmaster models. This comes as a thanks giving gesture by our management to all the loyal clients across the world.”



Rolex online store Melrose.com has offered 30 days exchange policy, which means clients can exchange their piece of Rolex Pearlmaster with another watch of equivalent value, at their store, if they are not satisfied with the purchase within 30 days from the purchase date. Ladies White Gold Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Beadset Bezel Rolex Pearlmaster is an opulent timepiece with modern luxury and a sporty design. The beadset diamond bezel has 32 bright white diamonds set in 18K white gold, which highlight the luminous mother of pearl dial with 10 additional diamonds and a date display framed in 18K white gold. In Ladies White Gold Mother of Pearl Roman Dial 12 Diamond Bezel Rolex Pearlmaster, 12 faceted diamonds line the 18K white gold bezel, highlighting the luminous mother of pearl dial with 18K Roman numerals and graceful white gold hands. Owner of leading online retailer, Krishan Agarwal feels proud to introduce these classic and elegant Rolex Watches which can go perfectly with formals as well as with casuals.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Melrose.com was founded in 2008. It is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.