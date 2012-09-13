Rolex Retailer, Melrose.com's Founder Krishan Agarwal Announces New 2012 -Style Hidden -Clasp Bands On Rolex Datejusts

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com has announced whole new 2012-style hidden clasp band along with range of Rolex Datejusts. After phenomenal increase in year on year turnover and clients base, proud founder of nation's premier online store, Mr. Agarwal has unveiled this new offer with newly introduced collection of beautiful and strong Rolex Datejusts at this year's sale. Melrose.com deals in luxurious wristwatches, diamond jewelry and accessories in the nation and around the world.



Rolex retail store, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal stated, “We are proud of having such a great loyal and strong client's base. We are offering complete new 2012-style hidden clasp bands with collection of Rolex Datejusts. Our exclusive collection of Rolex Datejusts includes all the lading models of the respective brand. Apart from Datejusts, you can avail exclusive collection of Stainless Steel Rolex Daytonas, Submariner and many more amazing timepieces. All the watches are made of pure and authentic Italian made gold and original Rolex components. Avail this exclusive offer on Datejusts and lowest prices of the year on all the brands of Rolex Watches with three part warranty.”



Rolex online store, Melrose.com offers university educated customer care executives who went through rigorous training for hundred percent customer satisfactions. Their recently introduced Rolex Datejusts, Two Tone 18K/SS Rolex Daytonas, Gold Rolex Daytonas, Rolex Submariner and several others are made by expert hands of experienced artists who are offering their dedicated services from more than 20 years. Elated founder of this leading retailer, Krishan Agarwal has offered this season's collection with fully appraisal and authentication from AIGL.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Melrose.com was founded in 2008. It is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.