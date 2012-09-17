Rolex Retailer, Melrose.com's Founder Krishan Agarwal Announces Three Part Warranty on Newly Introduced Rolex Pearlmaster

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com has announced three part warranty on newly introduced Rolex Pearlmaster and other Rolex wristwatches. Mr. Agarwal of this leading online store has announced all the new models and brands in this year's summer collection. Melrose.com is the #1 online pre-owned retailer of fine Rolex Watches, diamond jewelry and accessories in and around the nation.



Rolex online store, Melrose.com's Chairman Krishan Agarwal stated, “We are introducing range of pure and authentic Rolex Pearlmaster in Ladies Mother of Pearl Diamond Dial Beadset Bezel Rolex Pearlmaster, Ladies Champagne Diamond Dial Beadset Bezel Rolex Pearlmaster variants. All the Pearlmaster and other Rolex comes with three parts warranty at our store. With three parts warranty, we have offered two year's warranty against manufacturing defects, 30 day’s exchange policy and life time authenticity guarantee.”



Rolex reseller, Melrose.com is the perfect destination for all major brands of Rolex and diamond jewelry. Their newly launched Ladies Mother of Pearl Roman Dial 12 Diamond Bezel Rolex Pearlmaster, sports watches and others are made of pure and authentic Rolex components. Ladies Champagne Diamond Dial Beadset Bezel Rolex Pearlmasters is an opulent timepiece with rich, old-world sophistication and new-world luxury. The beadset diamond bezel has 32 bright white diamonds set in 18K yellow gold. Highlighted by the diamond bezel is a mother of pearl dial with 10 additional diamonds and a date display framed in 18K yellow gold. With a seamlessly integrated 18K yellow gold Masterpiece bracelet, the watch is unmistakably sporty and modern but with the elegance of classic materials. A remarkable timepiece, these Rolex Pearlmaster is ideal for any occasion.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Melrose.com was founded in 2008. It is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.