Rolex Retailer, Melrose.com's President, Krishan Agarwal Announces the Best Deal for the Last Day of Rolex Event

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- Rolex Retailer, Melrose.com's founder and President, Krishan Agarwal announces about the best benefits one could avail on the last day of the ongoing Rolex event. The festive season's event where on one side has already been giving some of the year's best deals and making the most scarce masterpieces of rolex available to the watch fanciers spread all around the globe. Now Up to $ 2000 off on the prime models of Rolex watches, watch enthusiasts and buyers from Melrose.com can also get an another 5% off on their Bank Wire Discount.



Founder and President of Melrose.com called for a press conference on the second last day of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Rolex event. The 34 years old President said, “ Tomorrow is going to be the last day of this mega event and with culmination of the event the colossal discounts available on the most popular models of rolex watches would be over. I am here today to give a heads up to all those watch enthusiasts who always desired to wear a luxury brand's dazzling watch but always backed out from buying it due to the steep costs of such masterpieces. The season's biggest event is on its way for a wrap. The opportunity is volatile and there is less probability of the return of any such event any time soon. Anyone who has the passion of wearing premier rolex timelines like rolex president, rolex explorer and other evergreen watch models, this is just the right phase where that you can live your passion and own these class apart watches at the lowest price range.”



Melrose.com is USA's #1 online retailer which deals in both new and pre-owned watches. From the vintage watch models to the contemporary timepieces, all can be founded at the strewn display of watches at Melrose.com. All the pre-owned watches at this one top shop must pass several quality check procedures in order to get staged for sale on the e commerce website of the company.



About Melrose.com

Krishan Agarwal is proud to work with Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, rolex watches, Cartier Watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega Watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.