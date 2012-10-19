Rolex Retailing Website, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal Introduces Some Special Edition Wrist Watches of Rolex and Other Dominant Brands

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Rolex watch online vendor, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal has now launched some special edition wrist watches for the online shoppers. This time Krishan Agarwal has given the customers a wider range of options by incorporating special edition Rolex watches and stocking product lines of Swiss watch maker Breitling. Breitling is known for being a technical specialist and is one of the world’s most coveted brands of watches. Breitling has consistently demonstrated its luxury and versatility by manufacturing lines of watches specifically for divers and pilots worldwide.



CEO of Melrose.com Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He said, “ As wrist watches have become the best portable and styling tool today, we through our online retailing website focus to deliver the best wrist watches available in the market to our customers with unbeatable price range. Over the past many years our company has invested predominantly on the stocks of Rolex brand and it indeed has gradually pushed our website to the notch of 604th ranking largest online retailing website. But this time to increase the range of options for our customers, we have brought some of the best in the class wrist watches of Breitling. I am proud to offer our clients the well known model of Breitling Watches which are appreciated and worn by celebrities like John Travolta, Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe. “



As the buyers can take their style to the next level with amazing hues and shades of Breitling watches, they should also not miss out to rake on the limited edition watches of Rolex. The new collection of men's Rolex watches offered by the one stop shop includes one of the most popular watch model in the form of Rolex Submariner. This superb timepiece is a must-have in any watch enthusiast’s collection as the source of this watch's popularity comes from its association with fictional super spy, James Bond. The Rolex submariner has appeared in 11 James Bond movies and is now available at melrose.com's inventory.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.