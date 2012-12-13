Rolex Vendor, Melrose.com Now Introduces Its Refined Collection of Limited Edition Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Rolex watch online vendor, Melrose.com's founder and president Krishan Agarwal has now launched some special edition wrist watches for the online shoppers. This time Krishan Agarwal has given the customers a wider range of options by incorporating special edition Rolex watches and stocking product lines of Swiss watch maker Breitling. Breitling is known for being a technical specialist and is one of the world’s most coveted brands of watches. Breitling has consistently demonstrated its luxury and versatility by manufacturing lines of watches specifically for divers and pilots worldwide.



President of Melrose.com Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He said, “ As wrist watches have become the best portable and styling tool today, we through our online retailing website focus to deliver the best wrist watches available in the market to our customers with unbeatable price range. Over the past many years our company has invested predominantly on the stocks of rolex brand and it indeed has gradually pushed our website to the notch of 604th ranking largest online retailing website. But this time to increase the range of options for our customers, we have brought some of the best in the class wrist watches of Breitling. I am proud to offer our clients the well known model of Breitling Watches which are appreciated and worn by celebrities like John Travolta, Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe. “



Rolex online store, Melrose.com offers university educated customer care executives who went through rigorous training for hundred percent customer satisfactions. Their recently introduced Rolex Datejusts, Two Tone 18K/SS Rolex Daytonas, Gold Rolex Daytonas, rolex submariner and several others are made by expert hands of experienced artists who are offering their dedicated services from more than 20 years. Elated founder of this leading retailer, Krishan Agarwal has offered this season's collection with fully appraisal and authentication from AIGL.



About Melrose.com

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Melrose.com was founded in 2008. It is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.