Rolex Vendor, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal Has Announced the Arrival of Most Awaited Wrist Watch Collection from Cartier

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Rolex watches re-selling website, Melrose.com is the prime supplier of internationally acclaimed and desired Rolex timepieces. The proud CEO of the company Krishan Agarwal has recently announced the arrival of whole new collection of Cartier wrist watches. Cartier is a French brand that has been attracting millions of watch fanciers ever since the brand it came into existence. The brand is known for it's authentic designs and unsurpassed quality of wrist watches. The new product lines of Cartier wrist watches are available to the online buyers at an unbeatable price range. Along with the incorporation exquisite timepieces of Cartier, melrose.com has also given it's customers a mega opportunity to buy pre-owned wrist watches from Rolex, Tag Heuer and Omega at incredibly low prices



CEO of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal took the dice to speak a few words. He stated, “ We are proud of having such a great loyal and strong client's base. I am pleased to announce the arrival of the most awaited collection of this season. This time we have come up with a collection of wrist watches which can fulfill both men's and women's styling needs. Our new product lines like Cartier Captive and Cartier Rotonde can prove to be your ultimate styling tool. Both these ethereal timepieces give a classy and attractive look to the wearer's wrist and raise a notch in the personality. All the watches are made of pure and authentic Cartier components and are available at special discounted rates. ”



Along with Cartier Captive and Cartier Rotonde, Cartier Torue wrist watches are also a part of the recent extension of the product range. Melrose.com deals in both new and used watches. Buyers can avail amazing discounts on used watches which are in unscathed condition. The pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale. The website has a colossal inventory of watches from the world's best brands and offers a wide range of wrist watches for both men and women.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.