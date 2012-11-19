Rolex Vendor, Melrose.com's President Krishan Agarwal Announced the Arrival of Early Winter Collection of Luxury Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Rolex watch largest vendor, Melrose.com’s founder and President recently announced the arrival of an early winter collection of the most luxurious watches exist in the industry. This time the collection of luxurious watches includes some of the most popular timepieces Rolex and Cartier. Both brands Rolex and Cartier have been known as a matter of pride since the time they came into existence. Rolex is known for its amazing designs, quality and accuracy but gradually it became a status symbol and this made is desirable for everyone. Buying a Rolex watch has never been this easy as they are not cheap rather only a few can afford to pay such a huge amount for a watch until Melrose.com emerged in the market. Melrose.com is an online retailer of Rolex watches, both brand new and pre-owned.



Melrose.com has been a very reputed name in the industry of online watch retailing as the company deals in numerous luxury watch brands that include U-boat, Tag Heuer Cartier for both men and women. Rolex President is a new addition to their collection of Rolex watches that has attracted so many eyes already as these watches are also available pre-owned. Along with that their new collection of Men's Cartier watches has already started pouring its magic and a more and more people are showing their interest for the watches. It is completely safe to buy a pre-owned watch from Melrose.com as the watches have to go under more than 200 quality tests, if not cleared they are not as part of the company's sale.



Ladies Cartier watches have been a very famous product in their line up as Cartier is known for as one of the largest luxury brands that one can ever come across. Melrose.com has newly added some more of these fabulous watches for ladies and soon the company will be adding some more of the luxury brands in its collection.



About Melrose.com

Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Melrose.com was founded in 2008. It is the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Rolex watches, Breitling watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year.



To know more visit http://www.melrose.com.