Rolex Watch Seller, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal Introduces a New Imposing Collection of Rolex and Other Popular Brand Wrist Watches

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Rolex watch reselling store, melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal has introduced a whole new line up of luxury wrist watches which represent some of the most eminent brands of the watch industry. The new stocks of melrose.com will now allow the watch lovers to own one of its kind wrist watches from the brands like Cartier, Omega and Breitling. With the reputation of being the nation's leading online store, Krishan Agarwal's website has also reserved a front line spot on the world level as the website has become the world's 604th largest retailing store.



CEO of melrose.com Krishan Agarwal took the dice to make an announcement. He stated, “ As I have said over and over again that customer satisfaction is our foremost priority. Few days ago we had received few requests from our existing customers where they mentioned their desires about wearing classic wrist watches from few specific brands. Ever since the requests arrived we didn't waste a fraction of second and got into our research mode to discover some new timelines. As a result of our team's hardship, we are yet again ready to fulfill our customer's changing demands. Completely new models of Breitling Watches and Omega Watches are now staged for sale at our retailing website. As our efforts for the customer's satisfaction are evident I am sure the day is not too far when our website would get the title of the world's largest retailing site.”



Where the most sought after watch models like Breitling Chronomat and Mens Breitling Galactic are now available for sale at melrose.com, some phenomenal looking timepieces of Cartier watches are also within the reach of watch fanciers at this website. All the new models of wrist watches introduced to melrose.com can outclass any other wrist watch available in the market of its similar kind. At Melrose.com, their master watchmakers each have, on average, over twenty years of experience importing, restoring, and retailing luxury timepieces. Every watch which they sell is in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition and comes restored to "showroom" mint condition. All of their offered watches undergo a comprehensive restoration process so the timelines look, feel, and function exactly like a brand new watch.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com