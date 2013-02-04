Roll off Dumpster Direct Now Expands Business Services to the Richmond Virginia Area

Richmond, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- The rental dumpster service provider, Roll Off Dumpster Direct, now expands their business services to new areas. Very soon, the company will offer services in the Richmond Virginia area.



To clear debris and to keep the surrounding clean, dumpsters are now being used rapidly and demand for rental dumpster services is increasing at a noticeable rate. Keeping this growing demand in mind, owners of the rental dumpster service providing company, Roll Off Dumpster Direct have decided to expand their services in new areas. At present, rental services are available in a few states on the east coast such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but they are planning to add more names in their service area list. They will start with expanding services in Richmond, Virginia first and then will add more zones gradually.



CEO of the organization revealed the service expansion news during an interview where he also commented on the growing need. In his opinion, “Customers from other states, where our services are not available, have requested us to expand business in those regions. We considered this fact and started planning how we could start broadening our services. It took sometime to process, everything but now we are completely ready to provide dumpster rental services. We have selected Richmond, Virginia to include in our first phase of expansion”



Customers can chose from 10-yard to 40-yard dumpsters to use when renting a dumpster. The Roll Off Dumpster Direct team will help customers decide which size will suit their rental budget.



According to the Sales Department Head of the organization, “Before starting the rental service in Virginia, we researched thoroughly to know about customers’ requirements in detail. We have trained our professionals accordingly so that they can serve these new customers properly. It is expected that we can satisfy them from day one.”



Mr. Jane, a resident from Richmond area is happy to know that the company is expanding services in their area. He says, “These guys not only provide dumpster services, but actually educate us on the importance of using these containers. I think it will be of great help as they will now offer dumpster rentals in our area.”



Customers can place orders online to rent a dumpster . Company professionals are planning to send dumpster for rent for periods of time extending upwards of 21 days. In addition, they will also try to keep the rental services available for all.



