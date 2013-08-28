Roll Up Your Sleeve Flu Season 2013-2014

West Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic announced today that 2013-2014 seasonal flu shots are now available at the clinic.



John Foster, MD said patients do not need an appointment to receive a flu shot. The shots are available during normal clinic hours Monday through Saturday and are covered by most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B. For those paying cash we are offering the vaccine at $20.00.



“We are ready for the 2013-2014 flu season and want our neighbors to know it is not too early to visit Sunset Walk-In Healthcare to get your 2013-2014 seasonal flu shot.” Dr. Foster said. “Make it your business to avoid getting the flu and spreading it to family, co-workers and others by getting your flu shot early.” In the United States, flu season occurs in the fall and winter and may come in multiple waves several times during the season. Seasonal flu activity usually peaks in January or February, but it can occur as early as October and as late as May.



The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu shot as soon as it is available. Certain groups of people are at greater risk for the complications of flu, including pregnant women, adults over 65, individuals with compromised immune systems, individuals with kidney, liver and heart disorders and children under five with asthma and other chronic lung diseases.



Even healthy people get the flu and pass it along to others one day before the symptoms begin. They continue to spread it around up to five days after getting sick, unknowingly sharing the flu with others who may be in a greater risk category. Dr. Foster said the best way to avoid getting the flu and sharing it with others is to get your flu shot early.



For additional information call (310) 273-1155 or visit their website at http://www.sunsetwalk-inhealthcare.com



About Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic

Sunset Walk-In Healthcare and Occupational Medicine Clinic, PC is owned by John Foster, MD and is located in the Sunset Medical Tower Building at 9201 Sunset Blvd., Mezzanine Level [M-155], West Hollywood, CA 90069. The clinic is open M-TH 8a-6p, F 8a-5p and Saturday 10a-2p. Sunset Walk-In offers occupational medicine, urgent care and travel medicine and accepts most insurances and Medicare.