Rollators Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: Medline Industries, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, Invacare

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2020 -- Rollator also referred as rolling walker is a common mobility aid for individual suffering from arthritis, deteriorating balance, elderly people, or people with less arm strength and many other afflictions. Rollators are equipped with high-end aluminum frame, wheels, brakes with locking function, ergonomic handgrips, string shopping net and, LED lights among others. Different types of rollators are available in the market such as height-adjustable rollator, standard weight rollator, folding rollator, indoor/outdoor rollator, and others. Some of these features can be found together within the same rollator. Rollators are easy to operate, adjustable, strong & durable, and its parts are easily replaceable.



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Rollators Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global rollators market is estimated to be over ~US$ 92 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2030. The growth of the rollators market can be attributed to several factors such as increasing disposable income and growing adoption of clinical rollators by emerging nations in healthcare units. Moreover, the growing incidences of chronic diseases with easier accessibility of rollators, is anticipated to further contribute to the substantial growth of the global rollators market between 2020 and 2030.



Major Key Players of the Rollators Market are:

Medline Industries, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, Invacare Corporation, Karman Healthcare, Medical Depot, Cardinal Health., HUMAN CARE, MEYRA GmbH, Bischoff & Bischoff, and Guangdong Kaiyang Medical Technology Group Co., Ltd. among others



The pace of population ageing is significantly increasing globally. According to United Nation report, in 2017, the global population aged 60 years and above was estimated around 960 million. People of this age group have high chances to develop orthopedic disorders and gait. They might find difficulty to walk and, requires support or assistance to move around. Rollators are designed to help reduce the risk of falls by improving the gait mechanics. Rollators enable them move around independently regardless of severely diminished functional capabilities.



There are millions of cases of legs, feet, or back injury every year due to accidents and falling. Individual with any disabilities or injuries may find difficult to maintain balance and are at higher risk of falling. With the help of rollators, it becomes easier to balance, allowing them to walk more safely indoor and outdoor. Rollators can also be used post-treatment recovery and are frequently prescribed by doctors for improving mobility.



Major Types of Rollators covered are:

3 Wheel Rollators

4 Wheel Rollators



Research objectives:-



- To study and analyze the global Rollators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

- To understand the structure of the Rollators market by identifying its various sub-segments.

- Focuses on the key global Rollators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

- To analyze the Rollators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Rollators industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



