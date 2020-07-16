Rollators Market Overview and Rising Dependency on Factors 2020 – 2030 - Medline Industries, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2020 -- A report, "Global Rollators Market" has been recently published by Market Industry Reports (MIR). As per the published report, the rollators market was estimated to be over US$ 92 million in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2030.



The growth of the rollators market is primarily driven by increasing geriatric populations coupled with the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders & gait and rapid technological advancements. Rollators are used for rehabilitation of patients after injury or used as a long-term mobility solution for the elderly or those with mobility handicaps. Rollators are primarily utilized to improve walking performance and minimize the risk of falling.



Major Key Players of the Rollators Market are:

Medline Industries, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, Invacare Corporation, Karman Healthcare, Medical Depot, Cardinal Health., HUMAN CARE, MEYRA GmbH, Bischoff & Bischoff, and Guangdong Kaiyang Medical Technology Group Co., Ltd. among others



The rollators market is fragmented due to the presence of several big and small players. For instance, in October 2019, byACRE, a designer and producer of advanced mobility products, launched Carbon Ultralight rollators in the U.S. and Canada. The company claims that they are the lightest rollator in the world, weighing 10.58 lbs. These four-wheeled rollators are designed for utilization by medium-sized adults. Rollators are usually equipped with handbrakes that enable patients to stop them whenever required. Three-wheel and four-wheel variants of rollators are generally available in the market.



Major Types of Rollators Market covered are:

3 Wheel Rollators

4 Wheel Rollators



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Rollators consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Rollators market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Rollators manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Rollators with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Rollators industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



