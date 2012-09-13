Roller Blinds, Made to Measure Blinds and More Are Now on Sale at Concept Blinds Direct

Farnham, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- Most interior decorators agree that one of the easiest ways to update the look of a room is by purchasing new window blinds. Roller blinds and other types of blinds are not only attractive to look at and come in a variety of styles and colours, but they can also help keep a room cool and prevent the sun from bleaching upholstered furniture that is near a window.



Since the day it opened for business, Concept Blinds Direct has strived to offer the best quality products at affordable prices, along with outstanding customer service. Over the years, the company has developed a well-deserved reputation as the UK’s leading online blind company.



The family owned and operated business is currently featuring a 7-day price crash on many of its products, including up to 78 percent off on the whole range of made to measure blinds. In addition, customers will receive £25 off all orders over £500 with the voucher code sale25off, and £60 off all orders over £1000 by using the voucher code sale60off.



As an article on the company’s website noted, every order, no matter how big or small it is, is important to the staff at Concept Blind Direct.



“Each step of the process from taking your order, through the various elements of the manufacturing process, and finally to packaging and dispatching your order, are carefully monitored by our highly skilled staff, every one of whom is dedicated to ensuring that your blind reaches you both in perfect condition and on time.”



The website offers customers a plethora of tips on how to measure windows as well as how to fit the new blinds once they arrive. The site is incredibly user-friendly and features a wide selection of products, all with detailed information including colour, size, and pricing.



For example, customers who are in the market for venetian blinds can select from product tabs including Wood Venetian Sale, Discount Venetians, and Perfect Fit Venetians. Clicking on any of the tabs will bring shoppers to pages that include dozens of examples of each type of blind.



Concept Blinds Direct also features the widest selection of roller blind colours in the UK, all of which are made to measure and are available for low discount prices. From blue roller blinds to red, white, printed and more, the company is sure to have a roller blind colour or style that will work in any room of the house.



About Concept Blinds Direct

Concept Blinds Direct is a family owned and run business with almost 40 years experience within the blind industry. By combining old fashioned values with modern business methods, the company’s aim is to offer its customers the finest quality blinds that are available in the UK today, together with prices that offer unbeatable value. For more information, please visit http://www.conceptblindsdirect.co.uk