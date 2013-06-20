Roller-Massage Ups Great for Flexibility

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- A new study suggests that the roller-massage tool imparts benefit of stretching but not overworking.



Over the past few years, pre-workout static stretching has dropped in popularity. Holding a stretch for, say, 30 seconds might improve short-term range of motion, but can also reduce muscular strength, power, and explosive performance, the thinking goes.



A new small Canadian study suggests that roller-massage tools, such as The Stick, can impart some of static stretching's benefits without compromising muscular strength.



In the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy, researchers at the Memorial University of Newfoundland report that short bouts of hamstring rolling done by participants increased performance on a sit-and-reach test by an average of 4.3%.



