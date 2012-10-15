Rollex Reselling Website, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal Launches a Huge Range of Top Notch Wrist Watches

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Rolex vendor, Melrose.com's CEO Krishan Agarwal gives one more gift to the watch fanciers with the inclusion of this season's top notch wrist watch collection to his website's inventory. The new collection of high class watches will now set a new trend in the watch industry. The new luxurious yet affordable timelines introduced by Krishan Agarwal are a step ahead of other premium quality watches in terms of looks and quality. Most of the new product lines are from the illustrious brand Omega where few fancy watches are also from the home of Omega. Cartier is a French brand and Omega is a Swiss luxury watchmaker based in Switzerland.



CEO of Melrose.com, Krishan Agarwal took the dice and make an announcement. He stated, “ As watches have become the ultimate styling tool in the modern shades of life, we through our online store target to deliver the best stylish timepieces to our customers. This time I can once again pride on my team's effort and dedication as they have helped our company to stock the best range of top notch wrist watches. With this new updated stocks I am sure that all our customers will be able to own their all time desired timepiece. The another great news is that now the online buyers can avail huge discounts on our new collection of Mens Omega Watches and on watches which belong to other pivotal brands. “



Melrose.com's new assimilation of product line includes watch models like Cartier Ballerine and Cartier Panthere which are most popular and demanded wrist watches among the trend followers. Cartier Ballerine is a watch model brand of Cartier group and is primarily for its exquisite looking watches for ladies. Cartier Panthere is equally sought after wrist watch like the previous one and is undoubtedly an infinitely-versatile timepiece with bold, masculine lines and appeal. The pre-owned watches available at Melrose.com are completely trustworthy as the watches have to go under more than 200 hundred quality checks and if not cleared the watches are not made available for sale. The website has a colossal inventory of watches from the world's best brands and offers a wide range of wrist watches for both men and women.



Krishan Agarwal is the proud owner of Melrose.com, the nation’s leading online retailer of authentic luxury wristwatches. Leveraging their relationships with the industry’s leading manufacturers, Melrose.com acquires authentic luxury timepieces at the most accessible prices and ships them to customers overnight. Their extensive product range includes a myriad of luxury watch brands including Breitling watches, Rolex watches, Cartier watches, Tag Heuer watches, and Omega watches as well as custom diamond jewelry ranging from engagement rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Since launching, the website has captured nearly 1% of the U.S. market of potential customers recording over 1.8 million users and over $10 million in its last fiscal year. To know more about them log on to http://www.melrose.com.