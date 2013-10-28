Rolling Gate NYC Introduces Local Storefront Gate Service

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Rolling Gate NYC now provides 24 hour service within Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and Staten Island. This means that store owners can receive protection without delay. Gate repair NYC is provided as soon as it is needed and repaired without concern for break-ins while waiting for service.



For customers in need of rolling gate repair NYC is served by a company ready to help any business, including stores, offices, garages, schools, malls, hospitals, and more. In addition to storefront gates, roll-down security gates are also provided. Various types of security gates are serviced, including rolling or sliding grilles so passersby can still see inside while the system keeps everything safe.



Also, garage doors which need to be serviced are repaired and maintained. The company also carries garage door torsion springs. Its emergency service is second to none, as gates can be repaired any time of the day. Technicians can release stuck gates, ones out of their tracks, and repair broken springs or key switch cylinder lock boxes.



Store and other establishment owners can now also rely on Rolling Gates NYC to service motors and openers, install new motors, add a motor to upgrade a gate, and more. The rolling gates New York Customers rely on stay safe are always in demand. That is why the company will service a rolling gate Manhattan businesses need, whenever it needs to be.



Also, the company provides locksmith services, and is dedicated to a high level of customer satisfaction. For more information, visit its website at www.rollinggatenyc.com



About Rolling Gate NYC

Rolling Gate NYC provides installation and repair services for storefront gates, 24 hours per day. Emergency repair is provided with the best in customer service throughout the five boroughs of New York City.