Rolling Hills California Based "Sustainability" Promoters "Naomi Howison" and "Mike Garcia" Announce American Japanese Educational Campaign to Expand Organic Xocai Products Into Fukuoka, Yao and Machida Japan with "MXI Corp" Leader Adam Green

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- As a young boy, EnviroscapeLA Founder Mike Garcia developed a fascination with nature which guided him to graduate college in the field of Environmental Horticulture. After his formal education, Mike went on to found EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards. One of the benefits of a peaceful and serene landscape and Japanese Koi pond is the peace and tranquility these exude to the soul. Many with health challenges have found that can be labeled "Healing Gardens". It was this aspect which prompted Mike Garcia to pursue creating the environments and circumstances which can result in a healing environment. A healing environment helps us when we face the stresses of life and especially when our health is not optimal. The healing garden is part of a program to help us find our way to wholeness. The other part of the equation is a great diet loaded with foods rich in high-antioxidants. This is what led Mike to discover Xocai Healthy Chocolate. As the world's first healthy chocolate and the world's proven highest anti-oxidant food, Xocai is the leader in green and socially responsible practices, such as the exclusion of harmful GMO's and 100% ethically traded cacao purchased from small, family-owned and operated farms on Ivory Coast. With Xocai, Sustainability has successfully teamed up with great taste and Health.



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http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3HCiWVPK2I4&feature=player_embedded Company leaders point out that before Xoçai introduced its groundbreaking chocolate to the marketplace, many consumers did not widely recognize the natural health benefits of chocolate. Xoçai has been a trailblazer in helping the public recognize that dark chocolate, if prepared and processed correctly, does indeed possess an impressive benefit profile, and can be enjoyed regularly by health-conscious consumers focused on nutrition, weight loss, energy, anti-aging and other health concerns. The newly approved trademark bodes well for the company’s future. Brooks stated, “The ‘Healthy Chocolate’ trademark enhances our strategic position as we continue to expand our business, helping us create an even brighter future for our distributors and customers involved in the wellness, nutrition and direct sales industries.”



"Sustainability" is the new word everybody is talking about these days. All know Sustainability is good, and is something we must all practice, but the question on people's mind these days is this....Just what is Sustainability? Sustainability expert and EnviroscapeLA Founder Mike Garcia of Redondo Beach has worked in the area of Sustainability for over 30 years and answers that question this way. "Sustainability" is living today, without borrowing from tomorrow". This means that as a community and larger society, we must pay attention to everyday practices which will have an impact on future generation. This encompasses the need for all of us to "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle"



ABOUT US

EnviroscapeLA, a sustainable landscape construction firm specializing in green solutions in the landscape and building Japanese Koi ponds. EnviroscapeLA's work has been featured in numerous magazines and television shows and has been the recipient of local, state, national and international awards.